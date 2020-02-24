Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 41 mins ago
OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
$18 $28
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most merchants charge $28. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PRES25" to drop the price to $17.99.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • includes 1.5-, 3- and 5-quart bowls
  • skid-resistant bottoms
  • Model: 1115580
Details
Comments
  • Code "PRES25"
  • Expires 2/24/2020
