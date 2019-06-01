Macy's offers the OXO Good Grips 10-Piece Pop Container Set for $99.99. Coupon code "SHOP" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by $5. Deal ends June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • one-button lock
  • airtight seal
  • stackable
  • two 0.3-quart squares
  • two 0.5-quart rectangles
  • two 0.9-quart squares
  • one 2.1-quart tall square
  • one 2.4-quart short square
  • one 2.5-quart rectangle
  • one 4-quart square