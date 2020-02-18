Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 9 mins ago
OXO Good Grips 1.6-Quart Glass Loaf Pan With Lid
2 for $16 $44
pickup

It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Add 2 to cart and apply coupon code "PRES25" to drop the price to $15.98.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • BPA- and PVC-free
  • Borosilicate glass pan; plastic lid
  • dishwasher-, microwave-, oven-, and freezer-safe
Comments
  • Code "PRES25"
  • Expires 2/18/2020
    Published 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
