OXO Box Grater for $13

Grab this for the best price we could find by $7 when you apply coupon code "SAVENOW". Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- Loyallist members get free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.)
- stainless steel
- dishwasher safe
- measures 5" x 3" x 12.4"
- measurement storage container w/ non-slip ring and lid
Apply coupon code "SAVENOW" to drop the price to $2 less than our mention from June, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $19. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- Loyallist members get free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.)
- measures 17.9" L x 6.6" W x 14.9" H
- rust-proof aluminum frame
- removable utensil cup
- adjustable drain tray
- Model: 13229100
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- auto-drip tank
- includes 10 filters
- Model: 11180100
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- high-heat resistant silicone
- Model: 11207000
Coupon code "EVERYROOM15" makes this the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $4 shipping fee.
- fits pots 8" in diameter and up
- telescoping extendable handle
- collapsible basket
- 1.75" folding feet
- Model: 1067247
It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-slip grip
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 47552
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Apply coupon code "PQPAAGD7" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 7" option drops to $14.99 after the code.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- 5Cr15MoV high carbon steel
- full tang, triple riveted handle
- leather cover
Save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and more from popular brands like Samsung, GE, Whirlpool, LG, and KitchenAid. Even better, several items qualify for further savings via rebate when you buy multiple appliances. (Eligible items are marked with their applicable rebates.) Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or spend $396 or more to bag free delivery. (Many smaller items ship free with $45.)
Marked clearance items drop by an extra half in-cart ‐ there are also savings of 30% to 50% across the site. Shop Now at Bloomingdale's
- Loyallist members get free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.)
Apply coupon code "SAVENOW" to bag the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- Loyallist members get free shipping on all orders. (It's free to join.)
- 12 patterned stainless steel discs
- hand wash
That's $8 less than buying direct from OXO. Buy Now at Amazon
You'd pay over $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- for keyboards, computer screens, cell phones, camera lenses and more
- Model: 1313180
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red at this price.
- dishwasher safe
- locks closed for storage
- Model: 1255180
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've had quite a few bottle brushes but this one is by far my favorite. Although you can find some for less, I love the soft bristles and the stand. It makes it worth paying a little more."
- flexible neck
- top-rack dishwasher safe
Sign In or Register