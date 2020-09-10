It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Nintendo
- 7 unique hero classes to make up your squad of 3
Published 1 hr ago
Save on 17 games with prices starting at $7.49. Buy Now at Nintendo
- A Nintendo account is required to purchase games.
- for Nintendo Switch
Save on a range of games for the Switch, including Civilization VI, BioShock Infinite, Borderlands: The Handsome Jack Collection, and XCOM 2. Shop Now at Nintendo
Nintendo DS games start at $4.99, PS4 from $12.99, and Xbox One from $14.99. Save on titles like Death Stranding, Days Gone, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and more. Shop Now at GameFly
Starfinder has a cast of 13 actors, including Nathan Fillion (The Rookie, Castle, and Firefly) and Laura Bailey (Critical Role and The Last of Us 2). This game is adapted for narrative-driven, no-knowledge required gameplay. It puts you in a futuristic science-fantasy world where you influence the outcome of the story. Heroes are recruited to explore a ship and asteroid to determine the fate of the ships missing crew. Shop Now at Amazon
- The pilot is free to play, and customers can purchase each episode for $2 or the full season for $10.
- interactive Alexa voice game
- Rated GS (guidance suggested)
Choose board games, card games, and more for Nintendo Switch. Shop Now at Nintendo
- A Nintendo account is required to purchase games.
- Check the third banner on the page for this deal.
- includes Uno, Catan, Monopoly, and more
That's $55 off list and the lowest price it's been for this platform. Buy Now at Nintendo
- rated E for everyone
Save $8 off list as you navigate a global conspiracy, led by a PI's visions. Buy Now at Nintendo
- plays using touchscreen or Joy-Con
That's tied as the lowest price we've ever seen and the best deal we could find now by $22. Buy Now at Nintendo
- The Gold Edition is available for $19.99 – it includes the Season Pass.
- "This wonky crossover is the unlikely source of a superbly designed tactical combat challenge as well as a charmingly silly adventure," said Eurogamer.
