New
StackSocial · 42 mins ago
ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant
$50 $99
$3 shipping

That's $49 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial

Tips
  • use code "BFSAVE15" to drop the price
Features
  • record & translate 12 languages in real-time
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
↑ less
Buy from StackSocial
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BFSAVE15"
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Software StackSocial
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register