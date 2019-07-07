New
$160
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the ONA The Leather Clifton Camera and Everyday Backpack in Smoke for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under last month's mention in another style and the lowest price we could find by $259. Buy Now
Features
- Fits DLSR with 4-6 lenses and accessories
- 13" tablet / laptop sleeve
- front zippered accessory pocket
- Model: ONA5-046GR
Details
Comments
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto E4 Plus 32GB Android Phone w/ Mint SIM Kit
$110 $200
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4th-generation Unlocked Motorola Moto E Plus 32GB Android Smartphone in Fine Gold bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $38 under the lowest price we could find for the phone alone elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 5.5" 1280x720 touchscreen LCD
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- microSDXC card slot
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 4 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 2 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
