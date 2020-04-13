Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Walmart
If a standard desk chair is just not your cup of tea, maybe you should try something a little different. This kneeling chair is the best price we could find (you'd pay about $28 more for something similar elsewhere), and just might be the outside-of-the-box kinda thing you are looking for.
Update: The price has increased to $62.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Home Depot
Creating a new home office? Home classroom? You gotta have somewhere to sit. This is $15 off and a good price for a chair like this (you'd pay about $85 for something similar elsewhere). Buy Now at Staples
That's $26 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Does your back or backside bother you when you sit too long in your old office chair? A new one may be just what you need -- and Wayfair has them on sale! So you can save money and save your aching back! Shop Now at Wayfair
With working from home becoming the norm, this a great buy while it's dropped in price. (You'd pay over $60 elsewhere for it.) Buy Now at Daily Steals
Chairs start at $126 and desks at $170 after savings. Shop Now
Working from home (or gaming!) requires a good place to sit, and this ergonomic chair delivers just the comfort you need at a price you can afford. It's $12 less than what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now
Cycling is one of the great, healthy activities you and your family can still enjoy while social distancing, pick up some strong deals here.
Note that some are available for in-store pickup only. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over 200 items, including tires, car audio, batteries, seat covers, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save big on a wide variety of games from all major platforms including new and upcoming releases. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Stay connected to your work with a safe alternative to face to face meetings. It's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
You'll pay at least $5 more for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
