Walmart · 47 mins ago
OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent VIII Dry 4-oz. Spray Can 2-Pack
$8 $10
pickup

Most local stores charge around $6 per can. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon and Target charge the same.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 25% DEET
  • powder dry formula
