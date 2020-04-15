Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent V 6-oz. Spray
$6 $8
free shipping w/ $35

I expect a lot more people are heading outside to hike and whatnot since that's one of the few things you can do outside the home right now. I bet a bunch of people didn't actually plan for this and haven't thought about bug spray. You don't want to avoid COVID-19, just to come down with West Nile Virus. It's about a buck under what most stores charge and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Add it to an order over $35 for free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
  • formulated with 25% DEET
  • ideal for camping, fishing, hiking, & hunting
