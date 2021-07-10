OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent Dry 4-oz. Spray Can for $2.99 for Ace Rewards members
Ace Hardware · 28 mins ago
OFF! Deep Woods Insect Repellent Dry 4-oz. Spray Can
$2.99 for Ace Rewards members $8
That's a savings of $5 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • powder-dry formula dries on contact
  • repels mosquitoes
