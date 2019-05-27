That Daily Deal offers the O2Cool ArcticSqueeze 18-oz. Double Wall Insulated Mist N' Sip Bottle for $5.49 with free shipping. That's a buck less than you'd pay for a 12-oz. bottle in local stores, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends May 28. Buy Now
Tips
  • This item ships in a random color. It won't be pink or purple.
Features
  • fine-mist sprayer
  • pop-up leakproof top
  • fits in most bike bottle cages