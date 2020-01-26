Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
O Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop
$10 $20
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon offers it for the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • easy twist mop-head removal
  • hands-free ratcheting
  • replaceable heads last up to 6 months
  • Model: 147524
