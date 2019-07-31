New
Nyne Direct · 38 mins ago
Nyne Boost Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$34 $48
free shipping

Nyne Direct via Amazon offers its Nyne Boost Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $47.99. Coupon code "YE6K3TIX" drops it to $33.59. Plus, it ships free. Buy Now

Features
  • IP67 water- and dust-proof
  • up to 20 hours of playback per charge
  • USB power bank
  • up to 100-foot Bluetooth range
↑ less
Buy from Nyne Direct
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "YE6K3TIX"
  • Expires 7/31/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Nyne Direct Nyne
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register