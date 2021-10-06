It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart
- Spend $35 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
- Posted by Sandy.
- Why does she love this deal? "My big dogs love to chew. We've had one of these toys for several years, and they still love it! It doesn't leave a mess like the real sticks they bring inside. Toys for extreme chewers are usually pricey, so it's great to find a good deal on one."
- for extreme chewers 50+ lbs.
- hickory smoked beef flavored
- texture helps clean teeth
Published 23 min ago
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits faucets and garden hoses
- Ready source of fresh water
- 24/7 Steel nozzle attaches to outdoor faucet without tools
- Shuts off automatically
- Model: 840
Add two to cart, or add $100 or more worth of these items, to see the discount. Choose from three styles, with prices starting from $33. Shop Now at Petco
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Other third-party sellers charge at least $3 more for similar items. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Style You Room via eBay.
- "It's like I said all along, poopsie: cats rule and dogs drool."
- fits necks from 23.62" to 30"
There are 13 portion sizes for various breeds to save on. Plus a select few bag extra discounts via Subscribe & Save. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Wag Dry Dog Food Large Breed with Grains 30-lbs. Bag for $15.39 (via Sub. & Save, $25 off)
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
Save on headphones, bedding, home and office furniture, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- For items that are fulfilled by Walmart, shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Shipping rates for third-partry sellers vary.
