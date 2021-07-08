Nvisen Y-GX01 i9 Mini Desktop PC for $860
Banggood · 1 hr ago
Nvisen Y-GX01 i9 Mini Desktop PC
$860 $980
$3 shipping

Apply code "BGf9228d" to save a total of $424 off the list price. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
  • This items ships from China and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i9-9880H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake octa-core processor
  • 32GB RAM and 1TB M.2 2280 SSD
  • NVIDIA GTX 1650 4G graphics
  • supports Windows 8.1 / 10 / Linux
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGf9228d"
  • Expires 7/17/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Banggood
Windows 8 Linux Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register