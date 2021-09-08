New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$26 $52
free shipping
It's half off at $26 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by buildinc via eBay.
Features
- UL rated for wet locations
- Clear glass shade
- Capable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbs
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
SainSonic LED Solar Landscape Spotlight 2-Pack
$11 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off with coupon code "KKB5A375". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Aircraft Shape (pictured) at this price.
- The 1-Pack, in either Aircraft or Classic, drops to $7.99 with the same code.
- Sold by Garden Gaga via Amazon.
Features
- 18 LEDs
- 700 lumens
- 150° tilt
- IP67 waterproof rating
- Model: EML2
Amazon · 4 days ago
Fuhongrui 60W Solar Street Light 2-Pack
$107 $179
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40XCVWL3" for a savings of $72. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Fuhongrui via Amazon.
Features
- 6,000-lumen
- motion sensor
- remote control
Amazon · 1 wk ago
SainSonic Solar LED Landscape Spotlight
$7.99 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "VVXSP65G" for a 50% savings, which drops it $2 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Aircraft Shape (pictured) or Classic Shape.
- The 2-Packs are $12.49 after the same code.
- Sold by Garden Gaga via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable wing
- 650-lumen
- IP67 waterproof
- Model: EMA1
sansiled.com · 2 wks ago
Sansi Upgraded 50W RGB LED Flood Light
$24 $50
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "50WRGB". It's the best we could find by $27. Buy Now at sansiled.com
Features
- 120-degree beam angle
- dimmable to 3 levels
eBay · 6 days ago
Saucony Men's Aya Lifestyle Cross Training Shoes
from $21
$9 shipping
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
eBay · 5 days ago
Open-Box Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB GSM Smartphone
$119 $800
free shipping
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
Features
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
eBay · 4 days ago
Under Armour Men's T-Shirt
$22 $60
free shipping
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
eBay · 3 days ago
Arrow Viking 8ft. Vinyl-Coated Steel Storage Shed
$459 $880
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $329. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by shelterlogicdirect via eBay
Features
- Galvanized steel
- 8-foot 3" x 4-foot 9"
- Model: VVCS85
