It's $33 under what Home Depot charges for this kit. Buy Now
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Homax Texture Touch Up Kit for $15.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $2 today. Buy Now
That's $2 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10, although most vendors charge at least $40. Buy Now
It's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $80. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of Moen dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $15 under our May mention and is the best we've ever seen. (It is also the lowest price we could find for a similar pack by $23.) Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $354. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
