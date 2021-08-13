Nuvera Bottle Wash 2-Pack for $12
Nuvera Bottle Wash 2-Pack
$12 $20
$4 shipping

That's about $2 less than you'd pay having this quantity shipped direct from Nuvera. Buy Now at QVC

  • Posted by India.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I am an avid reusable water bottle user (I carry one with me everywhere I go). Consequently, I spend a good bit of time washing them, and not all can go in the dishwasher (and for me, regular liquid dish soaps are too sudsy and smelly for my water bottles). I love this particular bottle wash because it is super easy to use, rinses easily, and doesn't leave any odor or residue."
  • two 8.5-ounce bottles
  • low suds
  • unscented
  • designed for water bottles and other reusable containers
