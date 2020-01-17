Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
NutriBullet Veggie Bullet Electric Spiralizer & Food Processor
$35 $130
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $31 today and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup at Walmart to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or simply pad your order to $35 to qualify for free shipping.
  • 12-piece set allows you to shred, slice, and spiralize veggies, fruits, meats, and cheeses
  • dishwasher-safe attachments and accessories
  • Model: VBR-1001
