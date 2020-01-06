Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
PepsiCo eCommerce · 36 mins ago
Nut Harvest Trail Mix 2.25-oz. 16-Count Variety Pack
$17 $23
free shipping w/ Prime

That's about $12 less than you'd pay for the same quantity in local stores. Buy Now at PepsiCo eCommerce

Tips
  • Clip the on-page coupon and checkout with Subscribe & Save to get this price.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo eCommerce
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register