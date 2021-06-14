Nut Harvest 2.25-oz. Nut & Fruit Mix 16-Pack for $12 w/ Prime
PepsiCo via Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Nut Harvest 2.25-oz. Nut & Fruit Mix 16-Pack
$12 w/ Prime $21
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30.

Update: Opt for Subscribe & Save to further drop it to $11.54. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

