eBay · 13 mins ago
Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light
$8 $19
free shipping

Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • motion-activated
  • aluminum construction
  • Model: Nb160
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/1/2019
    Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting eBay Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register