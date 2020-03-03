Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
NuWave Duet Pressure Cooker / Air Fryer Combo
$90 $188
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $40. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 100 pre-programmed recipes for pressure cooker, air fryer, and combo cooking
  • digital touch pad controls with LED display
  • Model: 33801
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's NuWave
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register