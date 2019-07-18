Macy's offers the NuWave 4-Quart Duralon Nonstick Everyday Pan for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $18, although most retailers charge around $50. Buy Now
- made of forged aluminum
- Duralon non-stick ceramic coating
- tempered glass lid
- pan oven-safe up to 900° F (lid is only oven-safe up to 350° F)
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Today only, Amazon takes up to 46% off a selection of kitchen favorites, including cookware and small appliances. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 16.4" x 11"
- copper-plated stainless steel handle
- hand wash only
Macy's offers the S'Well S'ip 23-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Jelly Bean Green for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday for an even smaller model and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price, however it is currently out of stock with no expected in-stock date.
- BPA-free
- 18/8 stainless steel construction
- keeps beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
