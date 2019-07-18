New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
NuWave 4-Quart Duralon Nonstick Everyday Pan
$20 $60
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the NuWave 4-Quart Duralon Nonstick Everyday Pan for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $18, although most retailers charge around $50. Buy Now

Features
  • made of forged aluminum
  • Duralon non-stick ceramic coating
  • tempered glass lid
  • pan oven-safe up to 900° F (lid is only oven-safe up to 350° F)
