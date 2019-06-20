New
B&H Photo Video
NuForce BE Sport3 Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones
$35 $55
B&H Photo Video offers the NuForce BE Sport3 Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones in Gunmetal for $34.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Deal ends June 20. Buy Now
Features
  • 6mm drivers
  • up to 10 hrs playback per charge
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • microphone
  • Bluetooth 4.1
