B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
NuForce BE Sport3 Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones
$28 $40
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $12 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 6mm drivers
  • up to 10 hrs playback per charge
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • microphone
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • available in Gunmetal
  • Expires 10/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
