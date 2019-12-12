Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
NuForce BE Sport3 Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones
$20 $60
free shipping

That's $8 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $47.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • available in Gunmetal
  • 6mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • microphone
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • up to 10 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: BESPORT3
