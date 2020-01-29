Open Offer in New Tab
NuForce BE Sport3 Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones
$15 $50
free shipping

That's a low by $54 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 6mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • microphone
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • up to 10 hours of playback per charge
  • Model: BESPORT3
