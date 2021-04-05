NTONPOWER Technology · 1 hr ago
$15 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SPRINGSALE" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at NTONPOWER Technology
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
Features
- 5-ft. cord
- 3 AC outlets
- 2 USB charging ports
- flame-retardant casing
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Tanga · 1 wk ago
Travel Power Strip
$8.99
free shipping
Save a buck by applying coupon code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at Tanga
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- 1 outlet
- 4 USB ports
- 4-foot power cord
- LED indicator light
- overheat protection
Amazon · 5 days ago
Coleman Cable 4-Outlet GFCI Power Strip
$29 $49
free shipping
That's a $23 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 6-foot power cord
- Model: 04644
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Tripp Lite 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip
$54 $80
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- EMI/RFI noise filtering
- resettable circuit breaker
- 3,330-joule surge protection rating
- Model: ISOBAR6 ULTRA
Amazon · 1 mo ago
APC SurgeArrest 7-Outlet Surge Protector
$12 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Black.
Features
- 6-foot power cord
- 1440-joule surge protection
- Model: PE76
