Walmart offers the Nostalgia Electrics 16-Cup Air-Pop Popcorn Maker in Aqua or Red for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster in Original for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Nostalgia Kettle Popcorn Machine for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $2, although most merchants charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
Rebirthyear Online via Amazon offers the Nextamz Pressure Cooker Accessories Set for $39.99. Coupon code "E9QLG4PD" drops the price to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's $10 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
KHealthy via Amazon offers the Aicok 26-lb. Portable Ice Maker for $148.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "4DVL242D" to cut the price to $93.86. With free shipping, that's $55 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in January. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
