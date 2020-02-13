Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 38 mins ago
Nostalgia Edible Shot and Cup Maker
$13 $15
$9 shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Use coupon code "FRESH20" to get this price.
  • makes 12 edible cups at a time
  • Model: SM12
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
