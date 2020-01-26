Open Offer in New Tab
Norwegian Sale Fares to Europe
from $119 1-way

That's the lowest price we could find by $279. Shop Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Norwegian" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from New York, NY (JFK) with arrival in Paris, France (CDG) on January 31.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by January 26 for flights through October 24.
