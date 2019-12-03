Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dunhill Travel · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line Last Minute 4-Night Bahamas Cruise
from $198 for 2 $258

That's the lowest price we could find for such a cruise next month by $60. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

Tips
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, FL, on December 2.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cruises Dunhill Travel
Caribbean Last Minute Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
thedon
These ads are so disingenuous.
The actual price is a full 3x the published price.
It is not enough to say "fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional". I think dealnews should do a better job here to reflect the actual price.
1 hr 5 min ago