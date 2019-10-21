New
Dunhill Travel · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 8-Night Bahamas Cruise from NYC in December
from $598 for 2 $898

That's $300 under the lowest price we could find for a similar December cruise and the best deal we've seen for a 7- or 8-night Bahamas cruise from New York in almost seven years. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Gem departs on December 13 from New York City, NY.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by October 21.
  • Expires 10/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
