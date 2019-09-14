New
Dunhill Travel · 35 mins ago
$1,198
Norwegian Cruise Line via Dunhill Travel offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Alaska Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,198. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in September by $300. Book this travel deal by September 14. Buy Now
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy departs from Seattle, WA, on September 28.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Travelzoo · 1 day ago
Princess 7-Night Alaska Cruise from $738
from $738 for 2
As seen on Travelzoo, Cruise.com offers a last-minute 7-night Princess Cruises Alaska Cruise for two, with prices starting from $738. That's the lowest price we could find by $44. Book this travel deal by July 19. Buy Now
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- This one way southbound cruise aboard the Golden Princess departs from Whittier, AK on July 20, with debarkation in Vancouver, Canada.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
ShermansCruise · 22 hrs ago
Carnival 5-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise
from $498 for 2
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 5-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $498. That's $106 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in September. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
- On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll down to the bottom and click "Show more departure dates"; then click "Book Now" next to the September 30 sailing date.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Elation departs on September 30 from Port Canaveral, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
ShermansCruise · 2 days ago
RCCL 5Nt Bahamas Cruise in September
from $457 for 2
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Royal Caribbean 5-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $457. That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in September. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
- On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the September 30 sailing date.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Majesty of the Seas departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on September 30.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Dunhill Travel · 1 hr ago
Celebrity 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise
from $1,178 for 2
Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers a Celebrity Cruises 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,178. That's the lowest price we could find by $20, although you'd pay at least $1,298 for most November and December sailings. Book this travel deal by October 31. Buy Now
- It's the third offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Celebrity Equinox departs on November 30 from Fort Lauderdale, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
