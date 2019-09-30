Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find for any November sailing by $400. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we've seen for a Hawaii cruise of 11 or more nights and cheaper than the majority of 7-night Hawaii cruises we've seen. (It's also $700 under the best price we could find for a similar cruise in the next six months.) Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find for such a popular leaf-peeping cruise this fall by $100. Buy Now
Most fall sailings of similar transatlantic cruises cost $2,248 or more elsewhere. (It's a $60 low for this cruise.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although other January sailings cost at least $368 elsewhere. Buy Now
The longer you stay, the more you save at this 4-star resort in Playa Manzanillo, Costa Rica, which features seven restaurants, three bars, and two pools. Shop Now
That's tied with lowest price we've seen for any 3-night Bahamas cruise in over four years. (It's the best deal for this sailing by $60.) Buy Now
At $126.34 per night, that's the lowest price we could find by $138 for this seafront hotel in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. Buy Now
Discounted properties include the Landmark Oceanfront Resort, North Beach Plantation, and Ocean Reef Resort. Shop Now
