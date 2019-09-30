New
ShermansTravel · 51 mins ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Bermuda Cruise from NYC in October
from $898 for 2 $998

That's the lowest price we could find for any fall sailing of this cruise by $100. Buy Now

  • It's the first offer on the landing page.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Escape departs on October 20 from New York City, NY. (It's the same price for the October 6 & 13 sailings.)
  • Book this travel deal by September 30.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
    Published 51 min ago
