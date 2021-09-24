You'll save $342 on this cruise, and even better, you'll also have a great excuse to dodge handing out candy to trick-or-treaters this year, as it departs on Halloween. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Breakaway departs from New York City, NY, on October 31. (Other sailings are also available at this price.)
- All 2021 Norwegian Cruise Line cruises are vaccinated cruises; proof of full vaccination is required to board.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by September 27.
Expires 9/28/2021
Published 1 hr ago
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
That's the lowest price we've seen for a 2-night stay and the best rate we could find now by at least $121. Your 2-person cabin at this rustic resort is just 10 miles from the western rim of the Grand Canyon. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays from November 1, 2021, through March 14, 2022. (Not available November 24 through 28.)
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the property at least 48 hours prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A 5.5% tax and $30 resort fee is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Grand Canyon Western Ranch in Meadview, AZ, has an Expedia rating of 90% based on 463 reviews.
- On-site activities include horseback and wagon rides, cowboy musicians, and more.
Save at least $74 per night on a fully-refundable Queen Premiere room with a balcony in this Mediterranean-style boutique hotel with a rooftop view of the Intracoastal Waterway. You'll also score free daily self-parking for one vehicle (normally $20/day), one $25 food-and-beverage credit per stay, and waived resort fees (normally $35), which covers WiFi, access to amenities, and more. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays through September 30.
- This travel voucher is fully refundable in case travel plans change. (Cancel with the hotel by 4pm local time 1 day prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for your refund.)
- The 4-star Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach, FL, has an Expedia rating of 84% based on 817 reviews
That's a $300 low for a spring sailing of this cruise, which features stops in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Zuiderdam departs on April 27, 2022, from Vancouver, Canada. (Other sailing dates are also available for the same price.)
- Stay up to date with Holland America Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination may be required.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by September 27.
That's the best price for this 1980's-Themed cruise from Los Angeles next month by $74. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Stay up to date with Princess Cruises health protocols, as proof-of-vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test may be required to board.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Grand Princess departs from Los Angeles, CA, on October 18. (It's the second offer on the landing page.)
- $50 onboard credit per person
Save $401 on this spring 2022 cruise from San Diego. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the third offer on the landing page.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line's health protocols, as proof of vaccination and negative Covid-19 test results may be required to board.
- Book this travel deal by September 27.
- Includes $50 onboard credit.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Jewel departs from San Diego, CA on April 17, 2022.
That's the best price we could find for this mid-December cruise by $100. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date with Holland America Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test are currently required to board.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on December 18, and includes stops in Key West, Nassau, and Half Moon Cay.
