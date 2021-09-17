That's the lowest price we could find for an October sailing by $100. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the 3rd offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Breakaway departs from New York City, NY on October 31. (Other sailings are also available at this price.)
- All 2021 Norwegian Cruise Line cruises are vaccinated cruises; proof of full vaccination is required to board.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by September 20.
Expires 9/21/2021
Published 1 hr ago
That's the best deal we could find for this sailing date by $140. (We saw the price drop during booking.) Buy Now at Dunhill Travel
- It's the 1st offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Celebrity Summit departs on October 14 from Miami, FL.
- All Celebrity cruises are vaccinated cruises; proof of full vaccination is required to board.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by September 18.
That's a $300 low for a spring sailing of this cruise, which features stops in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Zuiderdam departs on April 27, 2022, from Vancouver, Canada. (Other sailing dates are also available for the same price.)
- Stay up to date with Holland America Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination may be required.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by September 18.
You'll save at least $19 on this week-long cruise, which includes ports of call in Newport, RI; Portland and Bar Harbor, ME; and Saint John and Halifax, Canada. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Breakaway departs from New York City, NY on October 2, 2022. (Other sailings are also available at this price.)
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination may be required.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by September 20.
That's a $100 drop from a month ago and the best current price we could find for a November sailing by $240, so get your (socially distanced) fiesta on with stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Koningsdam departs on November 28 from San Diego, CA.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- All 2021 Holland America Line cruises are vaccinated cruises; proof of full vaccination is required to board.
- Book this travel deal by September 20.
