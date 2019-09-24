New
Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Bermuda Cruise from NYC in October
from $698 for 2 $798

That's $200 under our mention from last week and the best price now by $100. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

  • It's the first offer on the landing page.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Escape departs on October 6 from New York City, NY.
  • Book this travel deal by September 30.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
