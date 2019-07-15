New
Dunhill Travel · 52 mins ago
from $1,098 for 2
Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Bermuda Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,098. That's $100 under our mention from four days ago (although that was for a slightly earlier October sailing) and the lowest price we could find for such a cruise in October by $100. Book this travel deal by July 15. Buy Now
Tips
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Escape departs from New York, NY on October 20.
- On the landing page, scroll down and click "Show me more departure dates" to see this price.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Details
Related Offers
Travelzoo · 3 days ago
Princess 7-Night Alaska Cruise from $738
from $738 for 2
As seen on Travelzoo, Cruise.com offers a last-minute 7-night Princess Cruises Alaska Cruise for two, with prices starting from $738. That's the lowest price we could find by $44. Book this travel deal by July 19. Buy Now
Tips
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- This one way southbound cruise aboard the Golden Princess departs from Whittier, AK on July 20, with debarkation in Vancouver, Canada.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
ShermansCruise · 2 days ago
Carnival 5-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise
from $498 for 2
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 5-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $498. That's $106 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in September. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
Tips
- On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll down to the bottom and click "Show more departure dates"; then click "Book Now" next to the September 30 sailing date.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Elation departs on September 30 from Port Canaveral, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
ShermansCruise · 4 days ago
RCCL 5Nt Bahamas Cruise in September
from $457 for 2
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Royal Caribbean 5-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $457. That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in September. Book this travel deal by July 31. Buy Now
Tips
- On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the September 30 sailing date.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Majesty of the Seas departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on September 30.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
ShermansTravel · 1 day ago
MSC Cruises Caribbean Cruise Sale
from $294 per person
Cruise.com via ShermansTravel discounts select MSC Cruises 7-night Caribbean cruises, with prices starting from $294 per person. That yields low starting prices for MSC cruises in general. Book this travel deal by July 15 for select cruises throughout 2019 and 2020. Buy Now
Tips
- Free drinks and free WiFi are available for select sailings.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Dunhill Travel · 1 day ago
MSC 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise
from $588 for 2
Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers a MSC Cruises 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $588. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Book this travel deal by July 15. Buy Now
Tips
- It's the first offer on the product page.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the MSC Armonia departs from Miami, FL, on August 26.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Dunhill Travel · 2 days ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 7-night Alaska Cruise
$1,198
Norwegian Cruise Line via Dunhill Travel offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Alaska Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,198. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in September by $300. Book this travel deal by September 14. Buy Now
Tips
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy departs from Seattle, WA, on September 28.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Dunhill Travel · 2 days ago
Celebrity 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise
from $1,178 for 2
Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers a Celebrity Cruises 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,178. That's the lowest price we could find by $20, although you'd pay at least $1,298 for most November and December sailings. Book this travel deal by October 31. Buy Now
Tips
- It's the third offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Celebrity Equinox departs on November 30 from Fort Lauderdale, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
