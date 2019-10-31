Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for any August 2020 sailing elsewhere. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's a very low starting price for a major cruise line in general. Save on a range of 5- to 7-night sailings to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Hawaii, and more. Shop Now at Travelzoo
Save on a range of 3- to 5-night cruises, with some of the lowest starting prices we've seen on any cruise. Buy Now at Travelzoo
That's the best price we've seen for any Hawaii cruise of 7 nights or more. (It's also a $100 drop from last week's mention and $700 under the best price we could find for a similar cruise in the next six months.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel
Save on a range of 3- to 7-night Carnival cruises, with ports of call in the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Buy Now at Travelzoo
That's $328 under the best price we could find for a comparable vacation. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's a $485 low and a rare package deal without a single traveller surcharge. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
Save on a wide range of sailings to Japan, China, Thailand, Dubai, and more. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
