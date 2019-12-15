Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 5-Night Cozumel Cruise in January
from $318 for 2 $358

That's a $60 drop from our mention from four days ago (although that was for a slightly earlier sailing) and the lowest price we could find by $40. (Other January sailings cost at least $418 elsewhere.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • It's the second offer on the landing page. On the subsequent page, click "Show me more departure dates", and then click "Select" next to the January 28 sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sun departs on January 28 from Port Canaveral, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by December 15.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cruises ShermansTravel
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register