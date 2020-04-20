New
ShermansTravel · 53 mins ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 5-Night Bahamas Cruise in September
from $258 for 2

Norwegian Cruise Line via Shermans Travel offers a 5-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $258. That's the lowest price we could find by $100. (It's also a very low price for a 5-night cruise in general.) Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now

Tips
  • It's the 11th offer down on the landing page. (Search for "5-Day Bahamas & Florida from Miami" at $159 on the landing page; we found lower fares during booking.)
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, FL on September 9.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 8/31/2019
