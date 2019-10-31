New
Ends Today
ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 5-Night Bahamas Cruise in November
from $198 for 2 $258

That's tied with the best price we've seen for any 5-night Bahamas cruise. (It's the lowest price we could find for a similar November sailing by $60.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • It's the 4th offer on the landing page.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs on November 16 from Miami, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by the end of the day.
↑ less
Buy from ShermansTravel
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cruises ShermansTravel
Caribbean United States Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register