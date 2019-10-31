New
ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 4-Night Bahamas Cruise w/ Open Bar
from $258 for 2 $298

That's a $40 low for this cruise and a very low price for a 4-night cruise in general. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • It's the first offer on the landing page.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, FL on October 19.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
↑ less
Buy from ShermansTravel
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cruises ShermansTravel
Caribbean United States Roundtrip Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
screweduptexas
is the Bahamas recovered from the hurricane??
52 min ago