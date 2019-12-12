Open Offer in New Tab
Dunhill Travel · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 4-Night Bahamas Cruise in January
from $198 for 2 $278

That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for any January sailing by $80. Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

  • It's the sixth offer on the landing page. (Search for "4-Night Bahamas Cruise from Miami" to find it.)
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs on January 20 from Miami, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by December 12.
  • Expires 12/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
