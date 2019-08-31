New
ShermansCruise · 1 hr ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 3-Night Bahamas Cruise in Oceanview Cabin in February '20
from $498 for 2

Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 3-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, in an Oceanview Cabin, with prices starting from $498. That's the lowest price we could find for such a cruise next winter by $200. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the February 27, 2020, sailing date.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl departs from Miami, FL on February 27, 2020.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 8/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
