ShermansTravel · 40 mins ago
Norwegian Cruise Line 3-Night Bahamas Cruise in Oceanview Cabin
from $398 for 2

Get a room with a few for the same price as an interior cabin. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

  • It's the first offer under "Featured Bahamas Cruise Itineraries" on the landing page.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs from Miami, FL on January 3.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 12/31/2019
